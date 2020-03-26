Akansha Ranjan Kapoor who is best friends with Alia Bhatt recently made her entry into the world of acting with Netflix film, Guilty. But what is rather interesting is that despite having so many connections in the industry, Akansha says she had to audition for her part in the recently released Netflix film, Guilty.

While Akansha confessed to having to audition for the film, she was also honest to say that the confirmation of her getting the part came to her faster than it usually would. Opening up about the process of auditioning for Guilty, Rajan said, “I auditioned for the film without knowing much about the project other than the fact that it was a digital film. Once I got shortlisted, they asked me to come for a meeting and then told me that I was locked. I had to wait for only 13 days as against any other film where you need to wait for a month or so.”

Yet another interesting fact that Rajan revealed was that her first audition ever was for the 2014 film Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. But Akansha says she is grateful for being an actor in today’s time where an actors talent is what matters the most. “It’s such a great time to be an actor. Nobody cares about how pretty you are or the kind of body type that you have. What matters is if you are a good actor. The Dangal (2016) girls (Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra) are doing so well. If you are a good performer, you’ll be respected for your work and you’ll eventually get more work.”

Featuring Kiara Advani in the lead, Guilty is a Netflix film that released on the 6th of March, 2020.

