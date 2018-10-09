After Vinta Nanda Allegations, CINTAA Slaps Alok Nath With A Legal Notice!

With film and media industry already stirred up by #MeToo movement, last night shock waves ran through Twitter after writer-producer Vinta Nanda in a terrifying post detailed the account of rape, which she suffered from the hands of the lead actor of Tara. Though she did not name the actor, Twitteratis have pinned down Alok Nath, as he played lead in the show.

Vinta wrote about how Alok harassed leading lady Navneet Nishan during the shoot and termed him as obnoxious, alcoholic and shameless person. She further accused the Sanskari actor, as he raped her when she objected him for misbehaving with Navneet. Today, Sushant Singh, the general secretary of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artists Association) has written that a legal notice has been sent to the actor to explain his actions and that he is extremely sorry.

Expressing his regret, Sushant tweeted, “Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we’ve to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support.”

Dear @vintananda I am so so sorry. As @CintaaOfficial a show-cause Notice will be sent to @aloknath first thing in the mrng, why he shudnt b expld. Unfortunately we’ve to follow the due process. I urge u to file a complaint against this vile creature, we extend u full support. — sushant singh (@sushant_says) October 8, 2018

The general secretary further ensured utmost punishment possible as per the laws of an association.

Earlier, CINTAA was heavily criticised after Tanushree Dutta claimed that the association ignored her pleas against Nana Patekar in 2008.

#MeToo surge is nonetheless a revolution which needs to be amplified in various fields as more victims sharing courageously about their exploitation and harassments.