The self-proclaimed ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’, Shehnaaz Gill rose to immense fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The Punjabi singer-actor entertained the audience with her cute tantrums and over-the-top drama and became one of the most loved contestants of the season. Not to forget her adorable chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was the talk of the town during the whole season.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill teamed up for a beautiful music video titled ‘Bhula Dunga’. Sung by Darshan Rawal, the song became a huge hit among SidNaz fans. Well, after Bhula Dunga, Shehnaaz Gill is all set for yet another music video, only this time it won’t be with Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill will be seen opposite Punjabi singer Jassie Gill.

A recent report in Times Of India says, a source associated with the project informs, “Like ‘Bhula Dunga’, which is a soulful melody, this one, too, will be a heartbreak number, but with Punjabi tadka. A teaser is expected to be out early next week for which the actors have shot their respective portions separately from their homes. The actor plans to shoot a proper video once the lockdown is lifted.”

However, no such confirmation has directly come from Shehnaaz Gill or Jassie Gill. Shehnaaz Gill was also said to be roped in for dance reality show Dance Deewane as a host opposite TV actor Arjun Bijlani. However, the reports turned out to be just rumours and much like previous seasons, Dance Deewane 3 will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani alone.

Interestingly, Shehnaaz Gill is currently stranded in a hotel in Juhu. Post her show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the government announced a sudden lockdown across the nation and hence the actress has not been able to return to her hometown.

