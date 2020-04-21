After Rithvik Dhanjani’s Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours, Asha Negi Goes, “What The F*ck Is Going On?”

Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, are one of the most loved couples from the television industry. After sharing screen space for Pavitra Rishta, the reel life chemistry turned to the real one and rest is known to everyone. Both of them are quite compatible with each other and the ‘Jodi’ is such a hit that there are several fan pages of the couple on social media.

Just like a black dot on a white canvas, one news came in a few days ago, stating that all isn’t well between Rithvik and Asha. Some reports even suggested the breakup between the duo. Expectedly, fans were disheartened and several pieces of speculations were coming to the light. Now finally, Asha has reacted to the news and it says everything.

Taking to her Instagram story, Asha Negi shared a quote which tells us that she isn’t aware of anything that’s going on. Well, it’s a sort of clarification that all is well between the duo and it’s just a social media gossip and nothing more than that.

Meanwhile, contrary to Asha’s story, Rithvik’s cryptic post provided fuel to the breakup rumours, earlier. On Instagram, he shared two stories, while the first quote he shared read, “To know love is to know how to give. Unconditionally. There is no greater wisdom than unconditional love. The yoga of love.” Another read, “Nothing should go back to normal. Normal wasn’t working. If we go back to the way things were, we will have lost the lesson. May we rise up and do better.”

It really seems to be confusing, isn’t it?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!