After Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes To Make Her Digital Debut With Ekta Kapoor

Erica Fernandes is winning hearts as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It has been a year since the show started airing on TV and it’s ruling the TRP charts. Her chemistry with her co-star Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag is dreamy and hot.

Working for Ekta Kapoor has turned out to be really well for Erica in her career. She surely has become one of Kapoor’s favourite and hence, the producer is all set to launch Erica in the digital world. After Divyanka Tripathi’s web debut with Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, Erica Fernandes too will make her digital debut with an ALTBalaji web show.

Ekta herself made this huge announcement on her Instagram page. The web series will be made by Vikas Gupta and fans can’t keep calm about this collaboration. Ekta took to her Instagram page and shared a pic with Eric and Vikas.

Kapoor captioned it, “He mad n he is creative …n knows the youth like no other ! The craziest script with d best characters ! Veryyyyyy soooooon #ericawillbewebbed”.

Check out the post below:

Well, we can’t wait to know what the web series is about. It would be really interesting to see Erica in a new avatar in the digital world.

Meanwhile, Erica Fernandes made her acting debut in 2016 with the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi in which she starred alongside Shaheer Sheikh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!