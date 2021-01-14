Actress Aditi Sharma who is known for shows like ‘Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka’ and ‘Kaleerein’ has now ventured into the digital space and will be soon seen in ALT Balaji’s upcoming series Crashh! The actress who is euphoric and geared up for the release of her project opened up on her character and how is it like working in an ensemble cast.

Firstly, the actress spoke her character and it’s a journey. The series which is based on the lives of 4 siblings who get separated after a mishap come together under certain circumstances. Elucidating more about the same Aditi says “Crashh is a story of four siblings who lose their parents in a car accident. Having said that, I would really want all the audiences and fans to watch the entire series, so I’ll just stop on this note to maintain high secrecy (laughs) No but on a serious note, the story is all about how the siblings reunite and find each other. And how their reaction will be like when they meet each other. They all are like puzzle pieces and they come together to complete each other! It is more of a ‘Slice of life’ kind of story”

Aditi Sharma then talked about how mentally challenging the journey was for her, as she tried and incorporated all the emotions to rightfully justify them on-screen and what made her say yes to it. She adds “The Story! I loved the concept and I loved Kajal’s character. Kajal is so different from Meera, Aditi and Roshni. I wanted to do something that I have never done before or never felt before. Because of the way Kajal is and the emotional trauma she has faced in her life, I had to feel and understand the exact emotions to depict it on screen! And the journey has been very beautiful but very torturing as Kajal has never seen a single happy moment in her life. On the contrary, talking about the struggles of a ‘Daily Soap Bahu’ she just sits quietly in a corner with a sad face. But Kajal is more internally devastated.”

Moreover, Aditi Sharma also talked about the experience while working with an ensemble cast. When asked about wasn’t she apprehensive working with a multi star-cast where the chances of getting overshadowed are high! Aditi Sharma rather gave a very sensible answer. The Kaleerein actress added ” I have said this before as well, I don’t believe in competing with anyone in terms of screen space. I will rather work on my craft. People will rather love the one who is playing their part with utmost honesty and dedication. But having said that, I am working with an awesome team! And here every one is playing their part and not overshadowing anyone. Scripts are written keeping all the characters in mind, so here all the actors should rather work on justifying their parts rather than contemplating on the screen space”

Lastly, when Aditi Sharma who was doing exceptionally well in TV was asked about her decision of taking up web suddenly, the actress had an altogether different side to share. She asserted “As I said, I wanted to become an actor and I just wanted to act. Irrespective of the medium my craft is what matters to me! I was doing well on TV, agreed! But I wanted to do something on the web as well. I want to try my luck in films as well, so hopefully, you would see me in a film as well but the OTT platform is in a lot of demand since lockdown so I am grateful that I have got a chance to be a part of a project that is going to be streamed digitally”

