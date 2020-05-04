Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the whole world is facing several issues and proper rules and guidelines have to be followed if anyone needs to go out. Actor Satyadeep Misra, who is best known for his roles in films like Chillar Party, No One Killed Jessica and the Star Plus show, P.O.W. Recently, Misra was caught not wearing a mask when he stepped out to have an ice-cream on the streets of Goa. Since he was spotted on his vehicle sans a mask, the policemen caught hold of him.

When asked why he had ventured out minus a mask, Satyadeep stated that he stayed nearby and just wanted to have an ice cream. The government in Goa has been very stringent and hence he was asked to immediately pay a fine of Rs 500.

Satyadeep Misra readily agreed and paid the fine. Needless to say, the actor certainly did learn about the strictness and law the hard way. As of 20th April, Goa discharged its seventh and last COVID-19 patient, making it India’s first state with zero active cases of Coronavirus. Goa’s health minister Vishwajit P Rane had made sure of early lockdowns before other states, introduced random testing protocols, and massive awareness campaigns.

One of the biggest challenges for several people out there during these times of lockdown has been being forced to stay indoors owing to the lockdown and it certainly comes across as a shock when people break the rules of it. That gets all the more tricky when a public figure comes under scrutiny for doing such a thing.

