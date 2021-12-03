There’s a reason Abhishek Banerjee has risen to the ranks of one of the leading character actors in the country.

It’s his commitment to the craft, the ability to hold the nerve of his character, and his sheer will to excel in his art.

Breaking down his process, Abhishek Banerjee said, “As an actor, it’s my job to pull off different characters. If I can’t do it correctly I won’t consider myself as an actor. From the very beginning, I was always focused on my voice modulation, body language, and understanding of the character.”

The actor-casting director makes it a point to acquire learning from every project that he is a part of, he said, “With each project I do I learn something new and grow as an actor. I have worked very hard on all the characters I have played, maybe that’s why they connect with the audiences”.

Abhishek Banerjee, who has impressed the audience with his work, has an interesting slate for the coming year, which includes the family drama ‘Aankh Micholi’, ‘Bhedia’, ‘The Great Wedding of Muness’ and an untitled Telugu thriller which will mark his debut in the Telugu space.

