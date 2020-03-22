Aanchal Khurana Reveals Ugly Secrets About Shehnaaz Gill; Claims She Asked, “Tum Mein Se Kaun Kaun Virgin Hai Ye Batao?”

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has ended but the controversies around the show are still going strong. And why not, the winner Aanchal Khurana herself called it a mini version of Bigg Boss and Splitsvilla. While the actress was still the part of the show, we saw her getting in a heated argument with Shehnaaz Gill over Ankita Srivastava and the former character assassinating her.

Aanchal began with revealing that Shehnaaz was herself into Sidharth Shukla but was trying to pair Ankita with Paras because she liked her. “I didn’t have an argument with Shehnaaz. She simply jumped into the matter. Ab Paras ke liye jo ladkiyan aayi hai unka obviously discussion ya argument hoga hi na. We all were there to impress and win his heart. Basically, Shehnaaz and her brother Shehbaaz were fond of Ankita but Paras was not feeling any connection with her. And this brother-sister duo were forcing her on Paras by naming her Ankita Chhabra and all. Tum khud Shukla ke chakar mein baithe hue ho, tumhare liye jo andar ladke aaye hai, tumhe unme koi interest nahi hai, tumhara poora interest Paras ko Ankita ke saath fit karne mein hai,” said the winner to SpotboyE.

She also opened up about the entire character assasination now as she said, “Now, all these things Shehnaaz took to another level and started bashing me for saying you are raising a finger on a girl’s character!! But I really want to ask her, what about the times when she used to ask all the girls, ‘Tum mein se kaun kaun virgin hai ye batao?’ Ye ladkiyo ke character par sawal uthana nahi hua? And that to not once but thrice on the show, but I think it was telecast only once during an elimination round. She used to say, ‘Tum mein se kaun satisavitri baithi hai vo batao?’ Ye sab character assassination nahi hai to kya hai? Being frank with boys is Ankita’s choice, it’s not a bad thing.”

Meanwhile, everyone who was watching the show knew that Ankita already had a fair connection with Balraj Syal and as a matter of fact, the two walked out as couple out of the show while Aanchal won the show. But all’s well, that ends well!

