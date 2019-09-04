’13 Reasons Why’ Star Grace Saif Quits Instagram After Getting Trolled For Her Character

“13 Reasons Why” star Grace Saif has quit Instagram after being trolled over her character, Ani Achola, in the hit young adult drama.

The character is a new student introduced for season three, and serves as the Netflix show’s new narrator.

Fans of the series reacted negatively to Ani and how she is unrelated to the events of the first two seasons. There were some who made personal attacks, too.

At the moment, her Instagram account is still ‘active’ with over 23,000 followers, but there are no posts or profile picture, reports “digitalspy.com”.

Saif’s “13 Reasons Why” co-star Timothy Granaderos recently defended her on Instagram. “One of the underlining themes in our show is to take care of each other. I’ve seen some pretty nasty things being said online, concerning the introduction of a new character. You all are passionate and we love you for that, but please try to be kind and respect the work of the talented actress/actor behind the character,” he wrote.

