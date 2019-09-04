Nick Jonas Supports Priyanka Chopra Post His Age Blunder; Strikes Back With A Meme!

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most successful actresses of her times, but she often becomes the target of trollers for one reason or another. Recently the actress in a post with Nick mentioned his age wrongly as 27 and got heavily trolled for it.

Nick himself came into her rescue and told trollers that Priyanka definitely knows her age. However, his way of letting the trollers know was pretty interesting and hilarious as he did so by posting a meme on his Instagram story.

This is not the first time, Nick has shared a meme on Instagram story. Earlier, when his look for a song was compared to that of Bollywood star Govinda, he had posted a collage of both which was being shared by several netizens. Along with the collage, he had written, “Accurate”

However, it’s not that only Nick supports Priyanka in public. Earlier when a pic of Nick Jonas’ “forever alone” pic went viral on the social media, Priyanka came to his rescue by photoshopping herself with him.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the morphed image and said she is always with Nick.

“I’m always with you Nick Jonas. Congratulations Jonas brothers! I’m so proud of all of you! ‘Sucker’,” she tweeted.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in “The Sky Is Pink” directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

