13 Reasons Why Season 4: Fan Theory Predicts Justin’s Future & It’s Heart-Breaking!

Just a day to go for 13 Reasons Why Season 4 and we’re in anticipation. While we finally found the courage to bid goodbye to Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) – we’re also excited about Clay (Dylan Minette) and his friends’ future. Well, a recent theory is now going viral. To begin with, it doesn’t look so good for Brandon Flynn AKA Justin Foley fans.

Throughout the previous seasons of 13 Reasons Why, we have witnessed how Justin’s past keeps crawling back. His tragic past with his mother had led for a messy present for Brandon Flynn’s character. Struggling with drug addiction, we saw how Dylan Minette’s Clay came to his rescue. Now, a fan predicts his death by the end of Season 4.

This certain theory has found its existence on Reddit. Several fans have been brainstorming and sharing their predictions about the upcoming season. One of them, with the username Baldemen shares how according to him Justin will die by the end of finale season.

The user has provided behind the scenes casting evidence to the same as he shares, “Justin is the character that is most likely to die considering he has a drug addiction and has problems with the drug dealers and Seth. There was a picture on the last day of filming of the whole cast and crew and Brandon Flynn (Justin) had on a hospital gown.”

While it does seem like a possibility, others think it could be the other way round. 13 Reasons Why makers could instead show Justin Foley recovering from his drug habits. The medical gown could just be from a sequence where Brandon Flynn’s Justin possibly landed in the hospital due to drug overdose.

What do you think of this fan theory? 13 Reasons Why Season 4 hits tomorrow and we already can’t keep calm!

