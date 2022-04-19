A post by music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is also the younger son of the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, has triggered immense interest in both film and political circles as it comes amid a controversy over Ilaiyaraaja’s recent statements likening Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the father of the Indian Constitution B.R. Ambedkar.

Advertisement

On Monday, Yuvan Shankar Raja put out a picture of himself, dressed in black, on Instagram and said, “Dark Dravidian. Proud Tamizhan.”

Advertisement

The post assumes significance as it comes at a time when BJP leaders have been rallying to Ilaiyaraaja’s defence, lashing out at critics of the music director.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by U1 (@itsyuvan)

It all started with Ilaiyaraaja‘s foreword for a book titled ‘Ambedkar & Modi: Reformers ideas, Performers Implementation’. In his foreword, Ilaiyaraaja likened Modi to Ambedkar and among other things said that both were practical men who believed in action rather than mere thought exercises.

The comparison drew sharp responses from a number of those who had deep faith in the Dravidian idealogy. Ilaiyaraaja is however believed to have made it clear to his brother Gangai Amaran that he would not change his stand.

A number of BJP leaders have risen to Ilaiyaraaja’s defence, questioning his critics as to what wrong he had committed.

Now, Yuvan Shankar Raja seems to have put out a post, identifying himself as a Dravidian.

Must Read: Prabhas Breaks Silence On Radhe Shyam Box Office Failure: “Pressure Is There On My Directors To Get Good Response Like Baahubali”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube