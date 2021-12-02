Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja has expressed his gratitude to audiences for having made director Venkat Prabhu’s film ‘Maanaadu’, featuring Silambarasan and Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, a success.

Advertisement

In a statement, Yuvan said, “With my heart brimming with praises to God, I would like to thank everyone responsible for the success of ‘Maanaadu’.”

Advertisement

Stating that this film had been very special for him and close to his heart, Yuvan said, “My erstwhile collaborations with Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan have had myriad songs, but this is the first time our collaboration had a limited number of tracks. However, I am completely spellbound by the way music lovers and audiences have noticed my efforts in BGM and appreciated them.”

Thanking producer Suresh Kamatchi, director Venkat Prabhu, and Silambarasan for trusting him, he said, “I am proud of my friend-brother Silambarasan for his soulful dedication towards this project.”

The music director said that he was overwhelmed to see the positive reviews for his efforts.

The young music director also had a word of praise for actor S.J. Suryah, whom he called “a strong pillar” of the film.

Yuvan said, “I would like to thank critics, audiences, and fans for spreading a positive word about my music and the film.”

Citing the adage ‘What you’re searching for is in search of you’, Yuvan said, “I am glad that the entire team of ‘Maanaadu’ has found unconditional love from everyone.”

Must Read: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Wedding: Secret Codes For Guests, 100 Bouncers For Security – All You Need To Know!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube