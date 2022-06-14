Young musician Lydian Nadhaswaram, who wowed the world and the country with his amazing music skills, is looking to make a mark in the global arena with his first independent Jazz album titled ‘Chromatic Grammatic’.

The album comprises 12 songs and has leading musicians across the globe playing Lydian’s compositions. Lydian, who made India proud by winning the CBS talent show, The World’s Best, in 2019, explained the reason for coming up with such an album.

“At present, Jazz music is slowly diminishing in the global music arena. There are very few Jazz musicians in India and the numbers continue to reduce. This attempt will hopefully give a new spur of life to embrace Jazz,” Lydian Nadhaswaram, who is also Ilaiyaraaja’s first and only student, said.

Lydian Nadhaswaram said that this album will also be available on international platforms and later Lydian Nadhaswaram submitted to various award festivals. “The launch event will be held on June 21, which happens to be the World Music Day,” he added.

For those who are unware about Lydian Nadhaswaram, he is the son of famous Tamil music director Varshan Satish and in 2019, he appeared on The World’s Best on CBS and won, earning a prize money of $1 million!

