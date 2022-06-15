The team of director Vishnu G Raghav’s much-awaited Malayalam courtroom drama ‘Vaashi’, featuring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has now released the official trailer of the film.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter to announce that the trailer of the film had released, actress Keerthy Suresh said, “Presenting the world of Madhavi and Ebi from our hearts!! #VaashiTrailer is out now.”

Advertisement

The well cut trailer gives a clear cut idea about what the film is all about.