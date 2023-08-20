Nikhil Siddhartha has begun the shoot for his upcoming fantasy-action-romance film ‘Swayambhu’ for which he revealed a new poster of the movie.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor revealed the poster which features a scroll depicting him in full warrior mode, aiming his bow and arrow on horseback in golden light fighting a fire-breathing serpentine monster.

He captioned the poster of ‘Swayambhu’: “The Epic Journey Begins #Swayambhu #Shootbegins.”

Before that too, the actor had unveiled another epic looking poster which showcased him donning battle armour with a spear in hand ready to strike his enemies down.

Not many details are available regarding the film, though it has been said to be a grand spectacle and will feature a style similar to ‘Baahubali‘ and ‘Maghadheera’, both of which had inspired fantasy epic war films in India.

Following the massive success of ‘Karthikeya 2’ which established Nikhil as a pan Indian figure, as it grossed well even in the Hindi belt markets, ‘Swayambhu’ will again see Nikhil taking on a more experimental approach with this film, following the release of his latest film ‘Spy’, which was not a very big hit.

But failure at the box office has not stopped Nikhil from taking on big and bold projects, as ‘Swayambhu’ will mark his 20th venture and will be his most ambitious and expensive project to date, featuring massive production value, set designs and a very elaborate storyline.

Amid that, audiences are also eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Karthikeya 3’ which is currently in production. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the music for the film has been provided by Ravi Basru and is produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar.

‘Swayambhu’ will release in India in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. However, as of now there has been no official news regarding the film’s official release date, which makes it a bit of mystery.

