Suriya 's Jai Bhim Adds To The Buzz By Releasing The First Track Titled 'Power'

Tamil actor Suriya Siva Kumar’s upcoming court drama ‘Jai Bhim’ features him as an advocate who fights for the rights of destitute tribals.

Expectations are high from the film and the makers have added to the buzz by releasing its first track titled ‘Power’. Its Tamil lyrics by Arivu, which express the theme of the narrative, have been set to music by Sean Roldan.

The movie is touted as an intense story that revolves around the lives of underprivileged people who live in a socially segregated world and have suffered years of oppression.

Helmed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, ‘Jai Bhim’ has been produced by Suriya and his actress-wife Jyotika under their 2D Entertainment banner. Slated for a Diwali release on Amazon Prime Video, the film has caught people’s attention and the song release has only heightened popular interest in it.

Previously, Amazon Prime Video launched the official teaser of the much-awaited courtroom drama ‘Jai Bhim’. Featuring Suriya as a lawyer, the upcoming drama is helmed by T.J. Gnanavel and is bankrolled by Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment.

All set for its release on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, ‘Jai Bhim’ has got an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose. This intense courtroom drama is to start streaming this Diwali in Tamil and Telugu across 240 countries and territories.

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, the makers of ‘Jai Bhim’ launched the official teaser, which hints at the main crux of the movie. This is a story that takes us through the lives of the innocent tribal people, who earn to make their ends meet.

‘Jai Bhim’ is to mirror the social injustice and brutality against innocent people. Suriya Siva Kumar plays advocate Chandru who battles for human rights. The teaser sets the tone for a highly engrossing and intense narrative, laid out in a hard-hitting courtroom drama.

