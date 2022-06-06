Director Venkat Prabhu on Monday released the first look of director Domin Dsilva’s women-centric film ‘Regina’ featuring actress Sunaina in the lead.

Taking to Twitter, Venkat Prabhu said, “Presenting the official first look of ‘Regina’, starring Sunainaa, produced and music composed by my dear friend Sathish Nair. Directed by Domin Dsilva! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.”

Presenting the official first look of #Regina starring @TheSunainaa, produced and music composed by my dear friend @SathishNair20 directed by @domin_dsilva! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. @johnsoncinepro @yellowbearprod pic.twitter.com/U66p5l2J97 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) June 6, 2022

While Venkat Prabhu released the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi first look posters of the film, the Malayalam poster was released by well-known Malayalam director Aashiq Abu.

The film ‘Regina’, which will mark the debut of Domin Dsilva’s entry into Tamil cinema as a director, is being produced by Yellow Bear Production LLP.

Domin is best-known for his Malayalam films like ‘Pyppin Chuvattile Pranayam’ and ‘Star’.

Sources close to the unit say that ‘Regina’ will be a stylish thriller that will revolve around an ordinary housewife who achieves extraordinary things.

Music for the film is being composed by its producer Sathish Nair. Sources say that the songs are being dubbed in four languages and that some of them have been recorded in Singapore.

Pavi K Pavan is the cinematographer of the film while Kamarutheen is the Art Director. Dobi John has been named Editor and Aegan has been chosen as the Costume Designer.

