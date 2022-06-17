Actor Ravi Teja was injured during the shooting for his upcoming movie Tiger Nageswar Rao a few days back.

It is not uncommon for movie stars to sustain injuries when filming action sequences. According to the latest reports, Ravi Teja was hurt while filming an action sequence for ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

Ravi Teja was hurt after tripping over a safety rope, according to our sources.

This incident seems to have occurred a few days ago, and Ravi Teja has been transported to the hospital right afterwards. His injury required 10 stitches apparently.

The interesting thing is that the Kick actor has already returned to work, and has resumed his shooting. Ravi Teja quoted that he did not want to waste the dates of experienced action choreographer Peter Heins and other fighters, and hence resumed working for ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’.

