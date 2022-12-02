The makers of Pushpa: The Rise are gearing up for the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film in Russia and amidst that, they are leaving no stone unturned. After holding a successful Press Conference, the makers are all set and steadfast in the promotion of the film. Today is the first day of the promotion and the team, including the star leads of the film, are excited to talk about their blockbuster film.

Taking to social media, the makers shared the happy pictures of the super enthusiastic Pushpa team on their first day of promotions. In the caption, they wrote “Happy faces at the Day 1 of promotions in Moscow ❤️

#PushpaTheRise Russian Language Special premiere show today in Moscow 💥 Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @MythriOfficial @4SeasonsCreati1”

Take a look at the Pushpa: The Rise promotions below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

Pushpa has roared louder and louder with each passing day since the time it hit Indian screens in December 2021. Now after creating a whole lot of craze across boundaries and demographics.

The film will have a special premiere in Moscow on 1st December and St. Petersburg on 3rd December in the presence of the cast and crew. The film will be premiered in the opening ceremony of The fifth Indian Film Festival which will be held in 24 Russian cities.

Pushpa The Rise will be released in Russia on 8th December. While the craze of Pushpa: The Rise has taken over the nation, the fans are eagerly waiting to receive any further updates as the team is also gearing up for Pushpa: The Rule.

