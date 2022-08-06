Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Mumbai fulfilling her work commitments and is also shooting for her two upcoming Hindi projects ‘Animal’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, while also dubbing for her debut Bollywood film ‘Goodbye’.

A source close to the actor reveals: “Rashmika has been currently working on a jam-packed schedule with the shoot of her upcoming films. Right now, she is in Mumbai, currently shooting for ‘Animal’ in the city.”

“They had recently shot some patches of the film in Delhi. Now, Rashmika Mandanna will start dubbing for ‘Goodbye’ and juggle between the two films.”

Actress Rashmika Mandanna recently dropped a picture from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Animal’, in which she stars opposite Ranbir Kapoor, who is fresh off the box office debacle of ‘Shamshera’.

The two are currently shooting for the film in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of the film’s director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who earlier directed the Shahid Kapoor-starrer hit ‘Kabir Singh’.

In the picture, Ranbir can also be seen making a cameo with his hands forming ‘The Korean heart’ which Rashmika Mandanna often makes to greet people. The actress wrote on the picture, “@sandeepreddy.vanga and RK Both say hi.”

On the work front, apart from ‘Animal’ and ‘Goodbye’, Rashmika has the sequel of ‘Pushpa’ 2 in her kitty along with ‘Mission Majnu’ opposite Sidharth Malhotra, and ‘Varisu’ with Vijay Thalapatty.

