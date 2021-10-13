Prabhas is currently one of the most popular and bankable stars in our country. The superstar has given us some of the biggest Pan-India projects including Saaho and Baahubali. For his 25th film, the Darling actor has collaborated with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film titled ‘Spirit’ and you’ll be stunned to know his fees for the same.

Bhushan Kumar of the T-series is backing the project and reportedly the Baahubali actor wasn’t the first choice for the film but Ram Charan. When he rejected the film, it was then offered to Mahesh Babu and later Allu Arjun.

Finally, it was Prabhas who signed the project after listening to the narration of the script. He finally gave a nod to Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit and what if we told you his whopping fees for the project? Any guesses? Well, it’s one of his highest till date.

As per the latest reports, after Adipurush, Prabhas is charging Rs 150 crores for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. Yes, that’s correct. This is the second time that he is charging a hefty amount and lately been charging Rs 100 crores as remuneration for all his projects.

And he rightly deserves so, isn’t it? We would totally agree with it here.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga previously spoke on the collaboration and said, “Announcing 25th film with India’s biggest superstar will be the biggest news for his fans throughout the world. Working with Prabhas garu will be a great level of excitement and I’m sure the excitement will be doubled once I start to shoot. Everything is big about this announcement because Bhushanji is the biggest producer in the country today who is also a very friendly and understanding producer, he is like a brother too. I’m very happy and comfortable associating with T-Series & my brother Pranay Reddy Vanga of Bhadrakali pictures for the third time.”

What are your thoughts on Prabhas charging Rs 150 crores for Spirit? Tell us in the comments below.

