Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Karthikeya 2' release likely to be postponed

After the big success of suspense thriller ‘Karthikeya’, Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is back with a same genre movie ‘Karthikeya 2’.

Advertisement

But the release of the movie on July 22, the scheduled date, does not seem to be happening as the makers intend to postpone it.

Advertisement

Reportedly, producer Dil Raju has requested to validate another release date for ‘Karthikeya 2’, as he wants to secure a solo release for his project ‘Thank You’, which stars Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna.

If the reports are to be believed, Nikhil’s movie ‘Karthikeya 2’ will hit the screens in August. However there is no set date yet for the movie.

‘Karthikeya 2’ has Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran and Vennela Kishore in the lead roles. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the theatrical trailer of ‘Karthikeya 2’ received so many positive reviews, as the audience await the release of this mystery-based movie.

On the other hand, theatrical trailer of ‘Karthikeya 2, a sequel to Chandoo Mondeti’s 2014 film ‘Karthikeya‘, is receiving an overwhelming response.

With amazing visuals and stunning elements, the recently released trailer is trending on YouTube.

Action-packed voyage of lead actor Nikhil Siddhartha on snow, boat, and in battle is depicted in the trailer.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who is making his Tollywood debut with the film, is seen essayig the role of Dhanvantri and explaining several secrets about Lord Krishna and Dwaraka.

There are many suspense components in the trailer, but the primary strengths lie in its gripping music and the narrative.

Must Read: When Dhanush Was Accused Of Leaking Suchitra Karthik’s S*x Videos By The Singer After Spiking Her Drink At A Party

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram