Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda Completes 50 Days In Theatres

Director Boyapati Sreenu’s ‘Akhanda’, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, has successfully completed a 50-day run in theatres.

Advertisement

Sources close to the unit claimed that the film had accomplished the feat in 103 centres. ‘Akhanda’, which has been made on a budget believed to be the highest ever for a Balakrishna film, has done a roaring business of Rs 200 crore. This includes theatrical gross and non-theatrical revenues.

Advertisement

Director Boyapati Sreenu and Balakrishna’s combination is proving to be a formidable one as this is the third consecutive blockbuster that the two have managed to deliver together, the other two blockbusters being ‘Simhaa’ and ‘Legend’.

The makers claim that ‘Akhanda’ has provided huge profits to not just the producer but all the distributors as well. The film has been doing exceptionally well overseas too. It recently touched the million-dollar-mark in the US.

‘Akhanda‘, which has Pragya Jaiswal playing the female lead, features Srikanth as the antagonist and Jagapathi Babu in a vital role. It has music by Thaman and cinematography by C Ram Prasad.

Must Read: Bangarraju: Makers Of Nagarjuna & Naga Chaitanya Starrer Make Grand Arrangements For AP Minister Perni Nani At The Success Party

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube