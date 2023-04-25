Earlier today, ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor Vijay Deverakonda digitally unveiled the trailer digitally of Music School. The trailer of the multi-lingual musical film, written and directed by Papa Rao Biyyala with 9 of its 12 songs composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, was launched in the presence of the cast and crew in Mumbai.

The event was attended by the film’s director-producer as well as its lead actors Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Gracy Goswami, Ozu Barua amongst others. The the trailer launch event received a warm response from the audience.

Starring Shriya Saran and Sharman Joshi as music and dance teachers respectively, the trailer of ‘Music School’ showcases the duo attempting to put together the musical play ‘The Sound of Music’ with young artists including Gracy Goswami, Ozu Barua, and others. Depicting the struggles of a music and drama teacher to promote performing arts for children amidst the immense academic pressure subjected by the parents, teachers and society, the trailer takes the audience on a musical journey. Filled with drama, humour, emotions and music, the trailer showcases glimpses of the picturesque locations of Goa.

Music School is a musical narration of the sensitive and prevailing concern of academic pressure subjected to young students by the society, parents and teachers. With eleven songs in the film, three of them have been recreated from The Sound of Music, situationally woven beautifully in the film to suit the sensibilities of the Indian audience.

The makers of the film have earlier released three songs from the film- Padhte Jao Baccha, Teri Nigahon Ne, and Hichkaule.

Check out the Telugu & Hindi trailers of Music School here:

Directed and produced by IAS officer turned filmmaker Paparao Biyyala, the musical film employs an ace team of technicians.

The grandeur look of the film was captured by ace cinemotographer Kiran Deohans. The cast includes Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi and Prakash Raj in leading roles in addition to debutant Ozu Barua and Gracy Goswamy in critical roles. Other cast comprises of Benjamin Gilani, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Phani and many other child actors.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It is releasing on 12th May 2023 by PVR in Hindi – Tamil and Dil Raju in Telugu.

