The lineup for the 2025 Sankranti movie releases is nearly finalized, setting the stage for a major showdown at the box office. Theaters need to lock in their agreements early to secure prime screen space, which is already underway. Game Changer, starring Ram Charan, remains fixed for a January 10 release.

Producer Dil Raju has ambitious plans to maximize early openings and capitalize on the initial advantage. This strategic release timing is likely to challenge upcoming films.

Balakrishna’s new movie is expected to hit theaters on January 12, with the title announcement of Daku Maharaj or Sarkar Seetharam anticipated soon. Promotional posters are reportedly ready. Meanwhile, Venkatesh’s family entertainer will arrive on January 14. While fans might feel this date is somewhat late, Venkatesh has a history of delivering Sankranti blockbusters on similar dates, so expectations remain high.

Promotions for this film are yet to kick off despite the looming release date. Sundeep Kishan’s film will be released on January 15, wrapping up the Sankranti lineup. Though it’s one of the later entries, its freshness could attract audiences.

In Tamil cinema, sources from Chennai suggest that one of Ajith’s films, Good Bad Ugly or Vidamuyarchi, might be released during Pongal. However, official updates from production houses are still awaited. Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran is also eyeing the festival period, raising questions about Telugu’s theater availability. This challenge was seen in the past when Siva Karthikeyan’s Ayalan and Dhanush’s Captain Miller faced issues with screen space during parallel Tamil releases.

Overall, the Sankranti 2025 box office battle is shaping up to be fierce. A variety of major releases lined up promise an exciting start to the year for cinema lovers. We have to see which film will become a hit at the box office.

