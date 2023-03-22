The cast and crew of the upcoming Tamil action-thriller film ‘Leo’, starring Thalapathy Vijay, have shared that they are safe after they felt tremors in Jammu and Kashmir. Strong tremors were felt in India after a quake jolted Afghanistan on Tuesday night.

The ‘Leo’ team visited their Twitter page to share their safety. Seven Screen Studios, makers of the film, shared that they are safe by sharing a Vadivelu GIF from the movie ‘Chandramukhi’.

“We are safe nanba! – Team #LEO,” they tweeted.

Take a look at the tweet below:

We are safe nanba 😇 – Team #LEO pic.twitter.com/WAOeiP94uM — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) March 21, 2023

This would be the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj after the hit ‘Master’. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Mysskin, Gautham and Priya Anand.

Meanwhile, the movie Leo directed by Tamil’s super director Lokesh Kanagaraj (previously in the news for ‘Vikram’), collected a considerable amount immediately after the announcement promo of the movie was done.

Kanagaraj’s previous movie ‘Vikram’ featuring Kamal Haasan, shattered collection records and the industry buzz suggests the film ‘Leo’, in which he is uniting with Thalapathy Vijay, seems headed in the same direction.

According to Tracktollywood.com, the movie was made at around Rs 250 crore and has already collected a staggering Rs 246 crore. The digital rights of the film fetched Rs 150 crore, while its satellite rights gave Rs 80 crore, and the music rights led to a collection of Rs 16 crore.

