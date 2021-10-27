The poster of the upcoming film ‘Uma’ starring Kajal Aggarwal released on Tuesday, gives a glimpse of the characters from the film.

Talking about the poster, director Tathagat Singha said, “The post-production of the film is on. The poster has the look and feel of the film. It’s a slice of life, feel-good family entertainer and we are really happy with the way the film is shaping up.”

The film ‘Uma’ also features Tinnu Anand, Harsh Chhaya, Meghana Malik, Gaurav Sharma, Shriswara, Ayoshi Talukdar and Kiaan Sharma, was shot in Kolkata in a start to finish schedule.

The story of the film is a family drama, set in an aristocratic household with a wedding backdrop where the entire family assembles. The drama unfolds through the multifaceted characters in the house with the arrival of a stranger Uma.

Previously, Kajal Aggarwal spoke about the film. She said, “I’ve had a fabulous experience working on ‘Uma’. My director and all the artists and technicians were wonderful. There are certain characters that just stay with you and ‘Uma’ is going to leave me with a massive, beautiful hangover! This is one film which is all heart, I’m very excited about and will always cherish.”

Produced by Avishek Ghosh and Mantraraj Paliwal, the makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

