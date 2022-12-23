The strong and fierce role that Prithviraj Sukumaran is portraying in the film “Kaapa” has raised the expectations of the actor’s fans for the project. The film will undoubtedly feature some of the most adored execution techniques of renowned director Shaji Kailas, who previously directed the smash hit “Kaduva” starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

The action film is centered around the concept of revenge and gang wars where the Pan-Indian star Prithviraj is seen playing the character of a gang leader. As fierce as it looks, Prithviraj’s character is that one rowdy who can alone fight a group of people to win it royally.

The movie is scheduled to release on 22nd December, 2022, just in time for Christmas, and people are eagerly anticipating another huge blockbuster from Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj Sukumaran is also getting ready for Salaar starring Prabhas and Bade Miya Chote Miya opposite Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Apart from this Prithviraj Sukumaran will also be working on his acting and directorial venture L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal.

