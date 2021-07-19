Actor Vijay Sethupathi is one of the topmost and highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry. Due to his exceptional and enthralling acting performances, the actor has made a name for himself not only among the Tamil speaking audience but has a huge fan base all over the world. But do you know, the actor, who has earned the moniker Makkal Selvan aka ‘people’s treasure,’ once worked in Dubai?

Advertisement

Well, this is reportedly true. The Tamil superstar worked in the Gulf country before making it big in the film industry down South. Read on to know about Sethupathi’s and his struggling days before achieving the stardom he enjoys today.

Advertisement

As reported by Pinkvilla, before making a name – or even stepping into the film industry, Vijay Sethupathi worked various jobs to earn money. During this phase, the ‘Master’ actor moved to Dubai as he had to make money to take care of his three sisters. Reportedly, he worked as an accountant there as the job paid twice more than what he earned in India. With his hard work and dedication, he is not only one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry but also one of the wealthiest stars in the South.

Another exciting thing about the time he spent in Dubai is that it was here that he met the love of his life. As per the same report, Vijay Sethupathi, who loves to keep his personal life personal, met his would-be wife Jessy Sethupathi during his struggling days in the Gulf country.

After returning from Dubai, Vijay Sethupathi pursued his dream of being an actor. He started off as a supporting actor before playing the lead in Thenmerku Paruvakaatru (2010). He then played villainous roles before the release of Pizza – his breakthrough film. The much-loved actor has also starred in films like Sundarapanidan, Soodhu Kavvum, Orange Mittai, Vikram Vedha, Super Delux and more.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi has some amazing films in his kitty, including Vikram, Laabam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendy Kaadhal, Gandhi Talks, Tughlaq Durbar, Malayalam film 19 (1) (a), Hindi film Mumbaikar and more.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Govinda’s Daughter Tina Ahuja Is Grateful For The Year That Has Gone By

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube