Director Ajay Gnanamuthu’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer ‘Cobra’, featuring ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram in the lead, is to hit screens on August 11, its makers announced on Tuesday.

Seven Screen Studio, the production house producing the film, tweeted, “‘Cobra’ from August 11! ‘Cobra’ UK and Europe release by Ahimsa Films!”

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu had wrapped up the film in February this year after filming for close to three years.

Interestingly, actor Vikram completed his portions in the first week of January this year. The actor was supposed to have completed his portions in December last year. However, he tested positive for Covid and therefore had to isolate himself and undergo treatment before returning to work on the film.

Vikram plays a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes in the film.

Cobra, which features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, has triggered a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who plays the villain in the film.

Cobra, which has cinematography by Harish Kannan, has music by AR Rahman.

This film starring highly versatile Vikram is said to be the next big thing in PAN Indian scene as the actor is a known face in the Hindi market due to her memorable performances in Aparichit and I.

