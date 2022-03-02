Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s action drama ‘Bheemla Nayak’ is gearing up for its Hindi release soon. Reports say the dubbed Hindi version of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ will be released on March 4.

Advertisement

Despite there being no official update from the team, it is reported that the producers are trying their best to accommodate the Hindi release of the movie.

Advertisement

Helmed by Saagar K Chandra, ‘Bheemla Nayak‘ was released on February 25 and has apparently crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office.

Also, with Telugu movies being hyped well with impactful collections in the north belt, the makers seem to have taken this decision.

Though the makers could not release the dubbed version of the ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ remake simultaneously, it seems like the stage is being set for the Hindi dubbed version to be out in theatres.

But, as they say, ‘No publicity is bad publicity’, analysts believe that the team is erring by not promoting the movie for its Hindi release.

Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murali Sharma, and others appear in lead roles. S. Thaman has provided the music while Trivikram Srinivas has penned the dialogues and screenplay.

Must Read: Late Puneeth Rajkumar Gets A School Students’ Satellite Project Named After Him

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube