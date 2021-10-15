Telugu actor Allu Arjun has a huge following in other southern states as well even as his upcoming movie ‘Pushpa – The Rise‘ is set to launch him as a pan-India star.

With a well-established career path, Arjun is one of the most successful heroes from Tollywood.

Starring Rashmika Mandanna as his heroine, Allu Arjun is to play ‘Pushpa Raj’ – a nefarious sandalwood smuggler. But with all the hype around ‘Pushpa – The Rise’, Arjun’s fans are a little worried about his upcoming venture.

It is reported that Allu Arjun is to act under the direction of Telugu filmmaker Boyapati Srinu for his next. The duo had earlier collaborated for the movie ‘Sarrainodu’, which was a mass hit.

But after ‘Sarrainodu’, Boyapati Srinu’s big-budget movie titled ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’ with Ram Charan was a big flop and was a setback for the actor as well as the makers.

This was a huge letdown for the makers, as Ram Charan had seen a blockbuster (‘Rangasthalam’) prior to ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’. So, Arjun’s fans are worried if it is a good choice for Allu Arjun to act under Boyapati Srinu’s direction after ‘Pushpa’.

Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming movie ‘Akhanda’ features Nandamuri Balakrishna as the hero.

Talking about the movie, recently after garnering record-shattering views for the track ‘Jaago Jaago Re’ featuring Allu Arjun from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the film’s producers released the multi-lingual song ‘Srivalli’ introducing a deglamourised Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday.

Sung by Javed Ali in Hindi and by Sid Sriram in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, ‘Srivalli’ has been composed by the maestro, Devi Sri Prasad. It is a melodious celebration of the character essayed by Mandanna.

