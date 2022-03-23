Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth has penned an emotional poem for her sons on the occasion of World Poetry Day.

Advertisement

The filmmaker, who published the poem on her Instagram timeline, wrote, “You kicked me while in my womb ….Now I enjoy you kiss me while all grown and groom. Thank you to have you lovely souls as sons to God I say everyday. Prayer is the only way I can repay. This is love you cannot measure. But bringing you up,see you grow and bloom I will forever treasure….”

Advertisement

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rajinikanth is to debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled ‘Oh Saathi Chal’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush)

The film, an extraordinary true love story, is to be produced by Meenu Aroraa, who is best known for producing the critically-acclaimed ‘Jhund’.

It was only last week that Aishwarya Rajinikanth had released her Tamil song ‘Payani’. The music single marked Aishwaryaa’s return to direction after a long gap of nine years.

Calling her his friend, Dhanush has congratulated his ex-wife, Aishwaryaa on her return to direction after nine years.

On Thursday, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth released her Tamil song titled ‘Payani’. Sung by Anirudh, the song has music by Ankit Tiwari and its lyrics are by Viveka.

Several celebrities, cutting across industries, congratulated Aishwaryaa on her return to direction, including her dad, Superstar Rajinikanth.

Must Read: Samantha To Romance Vijay Deverakonda In Upcoming Film With A Kashmir Backdrop?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube