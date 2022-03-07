Undekhi Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, Apeksha Porwal, Ankur Rathee, Ayn Zoya, Sayandeep Sengupta, Meiyang Chang, Nandish Sandhu

Creator: Siddharth Sengupta

Director: Ashish R. Shukla

Streaming On: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi (with subtitles)

Runtime: 30-40 minutes/episode (Total: 10 episodes)

Undekhi Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

It continues from the brilliant cliffhanger makers left the season 1 where Anchal Singh’s Teji drives away Koyal (Apeksha Porwal) from the claws of Rinku (Surya Sharma) in an ambulance. DSP Barun Ghosh (Dibyendu Bhattacharya) gets into the war of saving Koyal alive from Manali against the angst of the powerful Atwals, unfortunately, he gets transferred back to Kolkata in the immediate next scene.

Koyal is alive, Saloni (Ayn Zoya) & Shashwat (Sayandeep Sengupta) are on the run from Rinku and the gang, Daman is still figuring out his place in the family, Papaji (Harsh Chhaya) is still abusing as much as he drinks but still, the second season could never match the high it starts with.

Undekhi Season 2 Review: What Works:

Will have to keep this section short because there aren’t many things going in the show’s favour due to various reasons. Surya & Harsh Chhaya’s coc*iness remains to be the roaring masculine and sometimes ‘at your face’ highlight of the entire package. The performances are almost similar to season 1 but they’re acting for a dragged script this time. Murzy Pagdiwala’s camerawork still holds the charm in a way to surprise with some trippy transition shots and effects to add a thrilling impact, something which is seriously missing from the narrative this time around.

Undekhi Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

Remember in the above section, I said various things don’t go in the show’s favour? Let’s start with the most impacted area first i.e. writing. Anahata Menon, Deepak Segal in a try to continue the chaos in the same universe fail to deliver new thrills and chills. It’s a continued story but with a new wedding and new mess, the path seems extremely convincing on paper but its execution is nothing but a drag-fest.

Everything is happening in a very comfortable convincing way not because it’s the need of the script, but because it promises you to lead to somewhere. Once you u believe in the concept, you get nothing as the script continues to be as shallow as a pond in the draught. The one thing that majorly worked for season 1 was its unpredictability which becomes extremely predictable by the end of the new season.

Undekhi Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Harsh Chhaya can never overdo as papaji because the character is so vibrant that despite his abusive patriarchal overlay, he keeps you entertained with his bizarre antics. Surya Sharma remains to be best of the lost continuing his nefarious yet charming persona as Rinku. His ‘I never smile’ face flourishes even further in this one.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, one of the major USPs of last season is criminally wasted despite being a high-level cop (pun intended!). He was the soul and that’s what exactly is missing from season 2. Anchal Singh gets to step up in the family ladder of mafias but unfortunately doesn’t get a half-baked role leaving an untempting aftertaste. Apeksha Porwal’s Koyal should’ve gotten the maximum focus to build the revenge angle but that’s where the poor writing kicks in sidelining her for a majority of the sequences.

Ankur Rathee continues being clueless without adding much to the contribution of chaos in both bad and good ways. Ayn Zoya & Sayandeep Sengupta also get a chopped off treatment making the most of their extremely limited screen space. From the new entrants, Meiyang Chang’s Abhaya and Nandish Sandhu’s Samarth act just as clutter. Though a lot could’ve been done with them, nothing major happens to pitch them against the more powerful characters.

Undekhi Season 2 Review: Last Words:

All said and done, Undekhi 2 is something that should be left unseen or maximum you can leave it on seen. It earned a huge fanbase from season 1, who are all in for a collective mammoth disappointment.

Two Stars!

