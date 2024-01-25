Fool Me Once Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage, Joanna Lumley, Emmett Scanlan

Director: David Moore

Streaming On: Netflix

Runtime: 35–55 minutes (each episode)

Fool Me Once Review: What’s It About

In the heart of Netflix’s latest mystery, Fool Me Once, Maya Stern, portrayed by Michelle Keegan, grapples with the tragic loss of her husband and sister. The narrative unfolds as Maya confronts strained relationships, a challenging mother-in-law, a suspicious sister’s husband, and Detective Sami Kierce. The unravelling plot weaves through Maya’s military past, a controversial whistle-blower, and a shocking discovery on a nanny cam, sparking a descent into paranoia. The story takes unexpected turns, connecting recent deaths and hidden pasts.

Fool Me Once Review: Script Analysis

Crafted by Daniel Brocklehurst from Harlan Coben’s acclaimed 2016 novel, “Fool Me Once” delivers a script that adeptly preserves the essence of Coben’s storytelling prowess. While the initial complexity of the first episode may border on the excessive, it sets the stage for an intricate and suspenseful narrative that unfolds across the eight-episode limited series. The script successfully weaves together Maya Stern’s personal turmoil, a web of conspiracy surrounding her husband’s death, and the complexities of familial relationships. It navigates the fine line between suspense and occasional wry humor, engaging viewers with clever misdirections and explosive revelations. Despite a few plot inconsistencies, the script leads to a gratifying conclusion, maintaining the audience’s interest throughout the series.

The adaptation remains faithful to Coben’s signature style, introducing convoluted plot twists and a compelling human interest subplot through Detective Sami Kierce, portrayed by Adeel Akhtar. The dialogue is sharp, enhancing the authenticity of Maya’s character, and the script effectively explores themes of paranoia, aggression, and unraveling illusions. “Fool Me Once” ultimately translates Coben’s intricate narrative into a binge-worthy experience, captivating viewers with its well-crafted script and maintaining the expected tension and suspense that characterize the author’s works.

Fool Me Once Review: Star Performance

Michelle Keegan shines in “Fool Me Once,” delivering a star performance as Maya Stern that surpasses expectations. Portraying a former army pilot coping with the tragic loss of her husband and sister, Keegan skillfully navigates Maya’s emotional complexities, revealing layers of vulnerability, strength, and resilience. Her authentic depiction of battlefield trauma and the unraveling of Maya’s seemingly perfect life resonates throughout the series, forming its emotional core. Keegan brings authenticity to every scene, conveying Maya’s toughness while confronting strained relationships, a challenging mother-in-law, and the mysterious circumstances surrounding her husband’s death. The on-screen chemistry with co-stars, especially Joanna Lumley, adds another layer of engagement, solidifying Keegan as a standout in the ensemble cast and a pivotal contributor to the series’ success.

Joanna Lumley’s portrayal of Judith Burkett is a masterclass in on-screen elegance and authority. As the imperious mother-in-law, Lumley brings a formidable grace, dominating the screen with sophistication and flair. Her performance adds complexity to the character dynamics, significantly contributing to the series’ intrigue. Lumley effortlessly embodies the role of an officious affluent individual, creating captivating power dynamics with Michelle Keegan’s character. While not overshadowing the lead, Lumley’s commanding presence enhances the narrative’s depth, showcasing her seasoned acting prowess.

Adeel Akhtar’s performance as Detective Sami Kierce masterfully combines humor and depth, delivering a nuanced portrayal. His depiction becomes even more poignant as the character navigates a debilitating disease, introducing a layer of vulnerability to his otherwise committed and job-focused demeanor. As Detective Kierce navigates the complexities of solving the mystery, his declining health becomes a central element, introducing a profound human interest subplot. Akhtar skillfully balances the tension of the investigation with dry humor, preventing the show from becoming overly intense. Moreover, Kierce is getting married while expecting a child adds a personal dimension to his character, further highlighting Akhtar’s ability to bring a rich and multifaceted portrayal to the screen, enhancing the overall depth and emotional resonance of his star performance in the series.

Fool Me Once Review: What Doesn’t Work

The direction of “Fool Me Once” under Daniel Brocklehurst’s guidance is a dynamic force in storytelling. Navigating through Maya Stern’s unraveling life with a sense of urgency, the direction maintains an engaging pace across the eight-episode series. Brocklehurst adeptly weaves intricate twists, clever misdirections, and explosive revelations, capturing the essence of Harlan Coben’s convoluted plot. While there are moments where complexity flirts with excess in the first episode, it effectively sets the stage for an intriguing narrative that captivates viewers. The visual storytelling seamlessly maneuvers through Maya’s psychological landscape, progressively embracing delightful absurdity as connections between deaths and hidden pasts emerge. The direction, characterized by finesse, ensures that the series is best enjoyed as one prolonged viewing experience.

The seamless integration of the background score in “Fool Me Once” enhances the immersive experience by complementing the narrative. It blends effortlessly with the storytelling, elevating emotional beats and suspense, ultimately crafting a cinematic atmosphere that resonates with the audience. The well-matched musical choices play a crucial role in sustaining the slightly euphoric pacing of the series. The score serves as background noise and a dynamic element that adds depth to critical moments, emphasizing the tension, drama, and occasional wry humor throughout the series. The harmonious blend of direction and music ensures that “Fool Me Once” delivers a captivating audio-visual journey for the audience, enhancing the overall impact of this mysterious and compelling tale.

Fool Me Once Review: Last Words

In the final analysis, “Fool Me Once” earns its stripes as a captivating mystery, delivering a gratifying viewing experience. Michelle Keegan’s stellar performance as Maya Stern anchors the series, bringing authenticity and depth to a character navigating through the intricate web of deception. Joanna Lumley’s commanding presence adds a layer of sophistication, contributing to the overall intrigue without overshadowing the lead. Daniel Brocklehurst’s direction maneuvers through the labyrinthine plot with finesse, while the harmonious musical score enhances the storytelling, creating a slightly euphoric atmosphere. Despite minor plot inconsistencies, “Fool Me Once” successfully captivates the audience across its eight episodes, delivering the expected twists and turns of a Harlan Coben adaptation. This series is a testament to the synergy of a compelling script, stellar performances, and adept direction, leaving viewers satisfied and intrigued until the final frame.

Must Read: Killer Soup Review: In Abhishek Chaubey’s Palatable Soup, Konkana Sen Sharma Is Killer (And So Is Manoj Bajpayee!)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News