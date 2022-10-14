Mismatched Season 2 Review: Star Rating:

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Muskkaan Jaferi, Devyani Shorey, Rannvijay Singh, Vidya Malvade & ensemble.

Creator: Ronnie Screwvala.

Director: Akarsh Khurana.

Streaming On: Netflix.

Language: Hindi (with subtitles).

Runtime: 8 Episodes Around 45 Minutes Each.

Mismatched Season 2 Review: What’s It About:

We wake up the next morning after the most surprising kiss that marked the end of season 1. The dynamics mainly involving Dimple (Prajakta), (Rohit), Harsh (Vihaan), Namrata (Devyani) & Celina (Muskaan) are supremely messed. The youngsters now have to sort things out while focusing on building the apps and a career.

Mismatched Season 2 Review: What Works:

If you haven’t already read my season 1 review, click on the last three words. Okay, let’s start. The first season kind of introduced the world that was also kind of half-edged and who all live in it. I know that’s what it was supposed to do, but there was also a kind of realization in the makers about the content they were creating. It was an unapologetic young romance tale that involved many unthinkable elements but still found its audience and a massive one. Rohit Saraf became a national crush, so it definitely wasn’t a small fandom.

The season 2 stands true to the essence of the predecessor and does just that. Caters to what is expected and also adds some more complexities that might also draw the viewers that look out for conflicts in stories. So now there is tension between all the leading pairs and at different degrees. Writing team including Gazal Dhaliwal (screenplay & dialogues), Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, and Akshay Jhunjhunwala adapt the book When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon for the screen.

In their on-screen translation, they visually try to focus on the problems of the youth from the millennials and Gen Z especially. Dhaliwal and team try to highlight the jest of our generation to ace everything, have the world at their feet, and have strong internet on their phones. Through several characters, they try to create a world where even the most pristine-looking girl has body issues and aspires to be even more perfect by doing insane things. Or a boy who is suddenly disabled so he finds power in bullying students so he practices it.

Akarsh Khurana as the director continues to shape his product as a spiritual retelling of Mai Hoon Na. This time even some families get involved making the vibe even more visible. The best thing about his direction is that it exists in a sweet spot where there is a lot of audience for it. The silly romance and twists that come in at random intervals will impress a viewer who is watching content not to use his brain to its maximum extent. The main power lies in the last three episodes where as a team they create episodes that hook us and makes us invest.

Mismatched Season 2 Review: Star Performance:

Prajakta Koli as an actor continues to grow and this time around she has a tough dilemma to enact. She does it quite well and I can see her only widening her horizon with more projects to come. Rohit Saraf continues to be the desired boy but also has an angry young man trait to him this time around.

Vihaan Samat gets more in season 2 and he brings out the vulnerability well. So do Muskkaan Jaferi and Devyani Shorey, who brings the most emotional depth to this season. Vidya Malvade has been a revelation on this show and continues to be but with a very little attention.

Mismatched Season 2 Review: What Doesn’t Work:

The problem with Mismatched season 2 is the dilemma that the creators are in about whom to focus on at what point. In this chaos they just kind of tick mark a topic and move ahead without really getting into the core of it. This kind of makes it all looks very half baked and borderline wannabe woke at points too.

For example, Rishi’s mother Kalpana is getting married and no one is given the authority to question because it’s her choice. But treatment that angle gets is so out of focus that it never hits the way it should and add to it that it ends up in a dance number which we have to also consider as redemption for a very arrogant character. You will see. This only kills the purpose more than developing it.

Talking of weddings, the borderline of this show is love, and the makers royal walk past so many potential love stories without giving them the attention they deserve. Imagine developing Rannvijay and Vidya’s angle more rather than indulging in his past (and that is the most lazy part of the show, even the laziest character). So it does not create any impact at all.

Even though the said three episodes which are good, they come after a good half season, so technically the wait is long and doesn’t compensate well.

Mismatched Season 2 Review: Last Words:

I understand the audience of the show doesn’t watch it as critically, and the makers have catered to them. But that doesn’t mean nobody assesses a show that has the potential to be good. With a whole lot of flaws, Mismatched season 2 manages to not sink but the future deserves more to sail.

