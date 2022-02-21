A few hours back, the trailer of the most-anticipated film The Kashmir Files dropped online and it is making headlines for all the right reasons. After The Taskent Files, Vivek Agnihotri is back with yet another spine-chilling story of the killings of Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus from the valley. Led by Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, the film also stars an ensemble cast of National Award Winners like, Pallavi Joshi, Prakash Belavadi. The film also stars a couple of acclaimed names like Darshan Kumar, Bhasha Sumbali, Chinmay Mandlekar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Atul Srivastava, and Prithviraj Sarnaik.

Advertisement

The 3.5 minutes long trailer opens with a scene where Atul Srivastava is seen asking his co-star, who plays the role of a Kashmiri Muslim during the Genocide, how many Kashmiri Pandits he has killed, replying to which he says, 20-25. Further what is disturbing is when Atul asks him if someone asks him to kill his brother and mother, he says, “I will kill them.”

Advertisement

However, soon we see Darshan Kumaar’s entry in the trailer and the chaos begins. The trailer then moves forward and sees the terror going to the peak in the valley with dreadful rallies and killings. Anupam Kher, who himself is a Kashmiri Pandit, looks astounding when he describes ‘their’ Kashmir to Darshan. Mithun Chakraborty on the other hand, nails his character when he asks Darshan, “Kashmiri Pandits also went through so much, but they never picked up a gun, why?”

National Award Winner Pallavi Joshi too looks strong in the trailer, who has delivered her power-packed performance with utmost grace.

Well, unlike Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara, The Kashmir Files is touted to be a shocking, riveting and brutally honest film that is based on the true stories of Kashmir Pandits’ genocide. What works in the Anupam Kher starrer’s favour is that it doesn’t look like a love story like Chopra’s Shikara, which was sold on the lines of Kashmiris exodus but had ended up being a story of a young couple, who were a part of those dreadful times.

The first rushes of Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files are spine-chilling that is surely the rollercoaster of emotions. Being such a sensitive topic, the filmmakers have given the perfect idea of what the film consists of and what one can expect from it via its trailer.

We already can’t wait for The Kashmir Files to arrive in theaters on March 11, 2022.

Must Read: Anil Kapoor & Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Team Up For Revenge Thriller ‘Thar’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube