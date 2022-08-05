Kaduva Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, Samyuktha Menon, and ensemble

Director: Shaji Kailas

What’s Good: Prithviraj Sukumaran knows what his fans want and deliver just that.

What’s Bad: That the film doesn’t grow much beyond a point and that is a very big chunk. The antagonist himself isn’t edged enough to have anyone in his team.

Loo Break: When Prithviraj keeps on hitting people and kind of never stops.

Watch or Not?: It is a decent watch with a good story that is above average. You must give it a try.

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles).

Available on: Amazon Prime Video.

Runtime: 153 Minutes.

A wealthy plantation owner Kuriyachan (Prithviraj) brushes shoulder with the IG Of Police Joseph Chandy (Vivek). The two take turns in trying to push each other down until the final showdown.

Kaduva Movie Review: Script Analysis

Malayalam cinema in the past has made some classic films about two men trying to drag each other down forgetting every possible moral compass. A classic example is the other Sukumaran starrer Ayyappanum Koshiyum. A movie so well sketched that the world was almost three-dimensional. It was like you were in either team and fighting alongside your leader. While there was this mass entertaining factor, there was also a metaphorical layer to it all, and the movie hit the right chords.

That is exactly where Kaduva lacks. Written by Jinu Abraham, the movie starts off as a film about a man against the wrongdoings of a system. It swiftly moves to the same man against a police officer because he decided to betray him in front of the aforementioned system. While there is a lot to chew on, like the bad happenings inside the church, and the people involved trying to put blanket on it. Or a police officer having no humanity. Or a Robinhood who is the law of the land.

But the screenplay is in so much hurry to reach from point A to point B that it forgets to let the audience soak in. Add to it the constant urge of the creators to make Prithviraj fight multiple groups of men and come out glorious without even shedding a single drop of blood. Okay, I understand at this point fans will buy it. Even I did till a point because I am a fan too. But then it just never stopped. Men kept flying doing summersaults in a single punch and it was only limited to that.

It is in the second half that the makers decide to give the main antagonist some visibly bad things to do. Before this he is so hidden in the background, that he doesn’t even seem like the main villain. But by the time he decides to be on full-blown, it’s too late and you only hope that Sukumaran blows another punch and flies him away to Mars.

Kaduva Movie Review: Star Performance

Prithviraj lives his best life on screen always. Every time he folds his vesti in slow motion there is so much style that the man looks amazing. He even has a hold over his dialogues and beams power. But after a point none of that matters because the movie just speeds up.

Vivek Oberoi is taking efforts to be equally powerful alongside Sukumaran. He does succeeded too but only to be kept in the background for a whole lot of time.

Kaduva Movie Review: Direction, Music

Shaji Kailas’ direction is focused on showing what an amazing man his protagonist is. But he never goes beyond that and forgets looking at other things. The film has a whole lot of potential and an equally complementing plot with a generous runtime. But the constant focus on action ends up blurring everything else.

Kaduva Movie Review: The Last Word

Kaduva deserved a more nuanced screenplay that also focused on everything else while worshipping the protagonist. But you can try watching it for Prithviraj’s style.

Kaduva Trailer

Kaduva releases on 07 July, 2022.

Share with us your experience of watching Kaduva.

