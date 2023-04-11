Ghar Banduk Biryani Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Aditya Nagraj Manjule, Sayaji Shinde, Sayli Patil, Pravin Dalimbkar and Akash Thosar.

Director: Hemant Awtade

What’s Good: Sayaji Shinde’s brilliant acting and Nagraj Manjule’s action star performance are the highlights.

What’s Bad: The action scenes are nothing new and often remind of Bollywood celebrated action films like Singham.

Loo Break: Throughout the first half because nothing concrete or never seen before takes place as such. Even the second half follows the same streak, but then there’s also intermission in between.

Watch or Not?: It’s a decent entertainer despite a few oversight. It’s worth watching it in the theatres though.

Language: Marathi

Available on: In Theatres Near You.

Runtime: 161 Minutes

User Rating:

Ghar Banduk Biryani could be the first singing-dancing Maoist comedy or political satire ever produced. It centers on a lovelorn guerilla leader, a master biryani chef, and a loyal police officer who all cross paths in the imaginary Kollad area of Maharashtra. Nagraj Manjule, Sayaji Shinde, and Akash Thosar feature in Hemant Awtade’s Ghar Banduk Biryani. The movie has sparked attention among viewers ever since its teaser was released.

Ghar Banduk Biryani Movie Review: Script Analysis

The movie portrays a story about ambitions, stability, and struggle with undertones of love, repression, and oppression. Pallam (Sayaji Shinde), the head of a group of men who pose as “dacoits” but are actually Maoists (they wear uniforms, carry AK-47s and grenades, and are committed to their ideology), collide with Raya (Nagraj Manjule) is the subject of a Marathi film that is based on a fictional Kolagad region in Maharashtra.

Raya (Nagraj Manjule), a no-nonsense police officer whose macho antics are best seen in slow motion. Manjule, who also produced the movie, is given a number of extended moments to demonstrate his prowess as an action star which stick out like a sore thumb.

Pallam mourns the death of his late sweetheart so severely because of the delicious biryani that she used to prepare for him and his rebel organisation. Although it seems that hunger is one of the main causes of revolution, it is unknown what spurred them on to rebel in the first place. A talented cook named Raju (Akash Thosar) is abducted by Pallam and his rebel henchmen so that he can make biryani for them, much like how his deceased lover.

Raju is compelled to stand with Pallam despite his reluctance by a government plan that offers cash and residences in exchange for surrender. A few Pallam members also turned themselves in in exchange for cash and homes. This raises the question of how, given their lack of financial stability, they were able to purchase high-tech weapons and ammunition like landmines and AK-47s. The problem went unresolved the entire film.

In any case, the outlaws are impossible to take seriously because they constantly veer between savagery and buffoonery. The narrative’s tone frequently changes between humour, seriousness, romance, and political tract.

Ghar Banduk Biryani Movie Review: Star Performance

Nagraj Manjule’s portrayal of supercop Raya in the movie stands out, but moments of slow-motion action that only served to promote him as an action hero could have been eliminated. All the action scenes made me think of Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rising and the Singham series starring Ajay Devgn.

Akash Thosar, of Sairat fame, makes an impressive performance as a young man in love who will do anything to find a home and settle down so that he can wed his ladylove (Sayli Patil). Despite the narrative favouring Manjule, Sayaji Shinde’s excellent performance as Commander Pallam shows through. When Sayaji Shinde is on screen, there is never a dull moment since he transitions between emotions with ease.

Although more exploration of Pallam’s complexities could have given this Biryani another flavour, it wasn’t done. Maybe the sequel will go deeper into Pallam and his rebel group’s intriguing backstory. The hero complex and good cop complex dominate the narrative. Sayli had a very small amount of screen time. Pravin Dalimbkar, who plays Ghura, one of the rebels, is another outstanding talent.

Ghar Banduk Biryani Movie Review: Direction, Music

Ghar Banduk Biryani is an unique commercial Marathi film that explores the Maoist issue and deals with the compassionate side of a political upheaval at a time when the Marathi film industry has been producing biopics and historical films. The movie also addresses crimes committed by the caste system and the government’s and administration’s oppressive methods. Hemant Awtade very deftly used dialogue and characters to craft a storyline that highlighted caste and class-based inequity without overtly referencing caste.

For bringing the political and socioeconomic realities of the underserved communities to light, the filmmaker deserves recognition. My experience with the film’s music and sound design was amazing. In fact, the lengthy opening sequence in the jungle is tense and menacing because of the excellent camerawork by cinematographer Vikram Amladi. Nevertheless, Awtade adopted the action genre and alpha macho hero style, which didn’t work out as intended for the tale.

Nagraj Manjule’s action scenes take up a significant amount of the film’s two hours and 45 minutes of running time. Some sequences are memorable only due of their technical skill.

Ghar Banduk Biryani Movie Review: The Last Word

Despite a few a caveats in the story, debutante director Hemant Awtade made an entertaining film to watch. If you like dark humour and action films, Ghar Banduk Biryani is good watch.

Ghar Banduk Biryani Trailer

Ghar Banduk Biryani releases on 07th April, 2023.

