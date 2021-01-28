Koi Sath Hai Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Mahaveer Shringi, Rajesh Dubeay, Neet Mahal, Sikandar Chauhan, Pratik Asnani, Yash Gaur, Paramjit Singh

Director: Mahavir Shringi

What’s Good: It doesn’t fall from B to C grades horror flick fading the lines between a feature film and soft po*n.

What’s Bad: Poor performances prove to be a roadblock or else we’ve seen enought of such horror films passing by with everything average.

Loo Break: Depends on whether you’ll watch it!

Watch or Not?: Make no mistake of understanding this as “it’s so bad that it’s good” film because it’s not. So!

After a group of friends have a party of singing rap songs, they decide to go to a farmhouse for a vacation. Unfortunately, they fail to find any vehicles to drop them there, so they decide to take a lift from an ambulance. Driver agrees to pick them up only if they can adjust with the dead body he’s carrying.

They somehow reach the resort (because, why not?) and decide to spend the night there. When friends get together in a resort room, what do they choose to do? Do some ghost-hunting! Because, why not? Now, of course, will or won’t they mess it up getting someone killed? If you know the answer to this question, you know what you’ve to do!

Koi Sath Hai Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Mahaveer Shringi has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues of the film which surprisingly have no connection with each other. Because the story is horror at its heart, the screenplay falls into comical space, and the dialogues (also because of the poor dialogue delivery) outshines gibberish.

Jai P Mishra edits the film like we used to edit our assignments a day before submission. Many scenes lack continuity which results in loss of impact. Anas Ali Khan’s cinematography never matches the spooks which are demanded by this genre. There are zero camera tricks to showcase any jump scare.

Koi Sath Hai Movie Review: Star Performance

The acting department is a plethora of poor performances. I tried really hard to like at least one of the actors, despite keeping my expectations to a bare minimum, none of them did even a close to a bearable job.

The actress playing Anjali has the meatiest scenes when it comes to displaying the acting chops, but there’s not a single instance in which she excels.

Koi Sath Hai Movie Review: Direction, Music

Because of the very economical production value, this Mahaveer Shringi directorial fails to showcase the aura of a horror film. In fact, this jumps the ship from horror to comedy for no reason at all.

Rohit Dubey’s background score ruins the most important aspect for a film of this genre. Even the dumbest of horror films come across as a timepass watch because of its spooky sound effects, but the same isn’t the case here.

Koi Sath Hai Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done; Koi Sath Hai fails to match the fundamental requirements of a horror film. It pretends to have some scary moments, but because of the unpolished nature, even those lose the value.

One star!

Koi Sath Hai Trailer

Koi Saath Hai releases on 22nd January, 2021.

