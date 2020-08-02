Kadakh Movie Review: Rajat Kapoor Invites The Most Interesting People In A Room & You've To Be One Of Them

Kadakh Movie Review Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Ranvir Shorey, Mansi Multani, Rajat Kapoor, Shruti Seth, Cyrus Sahukar, Tara Sharma, Nupur Asthana, Sagar Deshmukh, Manoj Pahwa

Director: Rajat Kapoor

What’s Good: It stays true to its story and never goes out of the circle, Rajat Kapoor treats this as a play, and it’s not a bad idea to get both for the price of one.

What’s Bad: When there’s such an on-point script, you start wishing to yield more from it – the thrills. I just hope it had more jump-thrills.

Loo Break: If Ranvir Shorey can hold a dead body at his house full of guests, you definitely can hold your pee for 90 minutes.

Watch or Not?: Could turn out to probably be the most intriguing 90 minutes of your day because we all know what kind of days we’re going through.

It all starts with a certain Raaghav (Chandrchoor Rai) ambushing Sunil’s (Ranvir Shorey) house telling him that he knows him. Revealing some dark secrets, Raaghav shoots himself at Sunil’s place just before his wife & a dozen guests are about to arrive. Wife Maalti (Mansi Multani) gets involved in the plan to hide the dead body from the guests who are coming to attend the annual Diwali party.

The guest list includes Sunil and Malti’s colleagues and friends in Rahul (Rajat Kapoor), Alka (Shruti Seth), Yogesh (Cyrus Sahukar), Paaro (Nupur Asthana), Joshi (Sagar Deshmukh), Sheetal (Tara Sharma) and more. Rest of the story is all about how Sunil and Maalti manage to hide the fact that there has been a murder at their house just before the party.

Kadakh Movie Review: Script Analysis

Rajat Kapoor treats this movie as a play which probably is the best thing about it. He manages to gather all a peculiar group of people and creates a conversation among them. While discussing their usual struggles, you have the sub-plot of a dead body at the house the whole time.

Also, I loved the way how 90% of the film has all the dialogues, and 10% of it is treated silently—not revealing which 10% but Rajat Kapoor masterfully plays with silence. Rafey Mehmood’s buttery cinematography manages to fit everyone in the frame without making much noise. Suresh Pai’s editing manages to keep the film at the neat ninety minutes, which is its USP.

Kadakh Movie Review: Star Performance

If there’s someone who knows how to stand out even amid the crowd of a dozen other talented artists, it’s Ranvir Shorey. Even when he doesn’t have any dialogues, you can clearly spot Ranvir even in the crowd because of his distinct presence and that extremely thick beard. Mansi Multani balances out the chaos with her soothing performance. She has every reason just to burst out and end everything but the way she manages the calm has been shown in a balanced manner.

Rajat Kapoor’s Rahul adds an exciting touch to the film with a writer who’s getting his first book published. His dynamic with Shorey’s Sunil is just subtly there. Since the start, you just know out of all they both are good friends even without any emotional conversation involved.

Cyrus Sahukar gets the quirkiest character of all. He doesn’t have any likeable quality about him, but you still root for him anyway. Shruti Seth doesn’t get much to do, and she’s just there. Same goes for Tara Sharma and Nupur Asthana. Sagar Deshmukh’s Joshi could’ve been an interesting character but falls flat at places. I expected more humour from his character. Manoj Pahwa does complete justice to whatever little screen-space he gets. A valuable addition.

Kadakh Movie Review: Direction, Music

Rajat Kapoor manages to keep you stick to your seat for 90 minutes in nothing but a flat. Depending heavily on dialogues, Rajat purely relies on the talent of an astounding cast he has accumulated. Despite so many characters and so little space, Rajat’s direction is hassle-free. He manages to balance the chaos with an intriguing tale and an exciting way to tell it.

Of course, there are no songs. Sagar Desai’s extremely minimal background score sync in well with the everything going on in the film.

Kadakh Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, Kadakh blows your mind with its simplicity. It entertains you, has ample thrills and is gifted with good performances. A must watch!

Three and a half stars!

Kadakh Trailer

Kadakh releases on 18th June, 2020.

