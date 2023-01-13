Star cast: Thalapathy Vijay, R. Sarathkumar, Jayasudha, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Shaam, Srikanth, Yogi Babu & others

Director: Vamshi Paidipally

Producers: Dil Raju & Sirish

Varisu Box Office Review (Hindi): Expectations

It’s better to talk less here! The reason I said so is that the makers and Thalapathy Vijay aren’t learning from mistakes that happened during his recent releases including Master and Beast. You know, when we have someone like Vijay in the movie, you have to go all guns blazing! He isn’t just limited to the Tamil audience but the face is quite popular in the Hindi belt too through his Hindi dubbed releases telecasting on TV.

We saw how Yash became one of the biggest pan-India stars with the KGF franchise. Sadly, Vijay, despite being a veteran, has failed in making his presence felt in the Hindi circuit with his theatrical releases. His films don’t see proper promotions and strategy at all and this time too, there was a lot of chaos.

Starting from the start itself, ever since Varisu has been announced, there has been confusion regarding its Hindi release. It was just a few days before the release that the Hindi trailer came out, confirming that the film has been dubbed. Post that, neither makers nor Thalapathy Vijay made any efforts to reach the audience here. And trust me, even though Vijay possesses a decent following, very few people know about the Hindi version’s release. There has been negligible buzz, which is really sad to see for a film starring a powerhouse like Vijay.

Varisu Box Office Review (Hindi): Impact

As said above, the audience isn’t aware of the film’s release and it was clearly reflected through empty seats in the theatre where I watched the film. Yes, for my Varisu’s show at 9.25 am, there were only 5 people in audi. A more or less similar scenario is seen throughout the country with mass centres expected to perform slightly better.

Speaking about the positives, the first and biggest plus point is that the film has got a decent number of shows and unlike Beast, the count is expected to be retained at least till the weekend. During Beast, it had released a day before KGF Chapter 2. As a result, the number of shows was cut down significantly from the very next day. Another positive thing is that Pathaan is releasing on 25th January, so till then, there’s no major competition playing in theatres.

Now coming to the negatives, Varisu is missing a start that is needed on the opening day. Though it’s a commercial entertainer, the duration of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is too demanding as its length is almost 3 hours. It might come across as a major concern for many. Even the reports have been mixed.

Varisu Box Office Review (Hindi): Final Verdict

On the whole, Varisu sets out to be another poor attempt from Thalapathy Vijay to make his place in the Hindi market. The content is altogether a different game, first, he and the makers must understand the need of promoting the brand value that Vijay carries. It’s more of a formality kind of release as there are little to no efforts to make people aware of it. Neither the content is something extraordinary which would eventually show long legs at the box office.

Yes, there’s a possibility that Varisu might become the actor’s highest-grossing Hindi dubbed film by beating Master (4.73 crores) as it is expected to earn anywhere between 5-10 crores in lifetime run. But that’s nowhere close to the potential of Thalapathy Vijay.

