Pagalpanti Box Office Review: Leave Your Brain Behind But This One Is Still Mostly Lame

Pagalpanti Box Office Review: Star Cast: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Saurabh Shukla, Inaamulhaq

Director: Anees Bazmee

Producer: Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak

Pagalpanti Box Office Review: Expectations

Anees Bazmee and his multistarrer comedy films have most of the times successfully made the audience happy. No Entry, Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Ready, Welcome Back, Mubarkan managed to entertain the audience and worked well at the Box Office despite having flaws.

In year 2019, which has been very good for the Bollywood, when he comes back with yet another multistarrer comedy film, the expectations are only bigger on content as well as box office perspective. If he has made every comedy lover and producer laugh in the past, he is expected to do it in an even better way this time. However, the trailers were disappointing and my fingers were crossed while watching the film.

Pagalpanti Box Office Review: Impact

Even though the trailers made me expect very little from Pagalpanti, I came disappointed from the cinema hall and I believe even most of the audience will be.

I was not expecting any story line or logical comedy from this film. Never expected that from a slapstick comedy film. But at least it should have good amount of humour throughout the film. It do has some really funny moments which have the potential to bring the house down with laughter but all of them are far less to make it a thoroughly enjoyable film. On top of that it has some very bad jokes, some very amateurly written and executed scenes. There’s also a dose of sleaze, patriotism and action all sprinkled like masala to entice mass audience. But it hardly serves the purpose because it hasn’t been properly mixed which will only make the audience feel like having a poorly cooked dish.

First half of the film is still fine and tolerable but in second half it just goes overboard and overstretches an already irritating drama. Scenes come and go and only irritate you more than before. There’s scene in the end where Saurabh Shukla and Brijendra Kala’s characters act of being unconscious in front of two lions. Kala’s character tells Shukla’s “Woh sher hai gadha nahi!” and I was like, “Yes gadhe to ham audience hain”

Performance wise only Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla leave an impact. I’ll rate Arshad on the top for his impeccable comic timing and also because he has got most of the funny scenes. Anil Kapoor does very well and makes the audience LOL often. Saurabh Shukla has performed well but has got very less genuinly funny scenes.

John Abraham is fine. Pulkit Samrat tries hard and is okay. Kriti Kharbanda looks gorgeous and that’s about it. IleanaD’ Cruz is wasted. Others are also fine. Inaamulhaq is very hilarious as Niraj Modi in some portions.

For Anees Bazmee, this has to be one of his weakest films ever.

If anything is left then Music also scores poorly and doesn’t leave any impact.

But still, Pagalpanti will perform decently at the Box Office because it will find some kind of acceptance in small centers. Also kids may find this film funny.

Pagalpanti is off to a respectable start and seems like doing a lifetime business somewhere in 60-70 crores range. The film’s trend won’t be good and even if it finds some kind of patronage in small centers, the next week release Commando 3 will take away major share of its screens.

