Bheeshma Movie Review: Nithiin & Rashmika Mandanna’s Rom-Com With A Strong ‘Organic’ Message Strikes The Right Chord

Bheeshma Movie Review Rating: 3/5 (Three Stars)

Star Cast: Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, Vennela Kishore, Jisshu Sengupta

Director: Venky Kudumula

What’s Good: The strong social message about the benefits of organic farming. And the in-depth view and truth about how farmers are often looted with the supply of wrong fertilizers by some companies for their own business growth, which eventually destroys farmer’s land, crops, well being and also risk consumers’ life.

What’s Bad: Post interval there are certain sequences where a strong feeling arises within as if the story is being dragged to meet its finishing end.

Loo Break: 1 or max to max 2 not more than that will be required.

Watch or Not?: One-time worth watch you won’t complain or regret it.

Mr. Bheeshma (Ananat Nag) who is CEO of a company named Bheeshma Organic Pvt Limited is in his mid 70’s and he is all set to retire. But prior to his retirement he has the very wish to hire someone in his post and is in look out for the perfect individual who can take over his post as CEO and look after the company responsibly. People around the current CEO have various suggestions on who he should hire and so they suggest names of their well experienced and qualified children, but Mr. Bheeshma has no such high demands, for him, it’s not about qualification or experience, as he believes the person i.e the future CEO must be the person who can fulfill his ambition and take company to greater heights with his passion and dedication.

Enter Bheeshma Prasad (Nithiin) a carefree guy and self-confessed IAS (I Am Single) and meme maker who has no ambition or dreams regarding his future and career but is quite frustrated in life following his singledom and is keen to get in a relationship. The lead protagonist never misses a chance to flirt or to approach every pretty girl, but lady luck never favours him till Chaithra (Rashmika Mandanna) an employee from Bheeshma Organic Pvt Limited enters his life.

Now, will Bheeshma Prasad be able to win Chaithra, and how his life changes after Bheeshma Organic Pvt Limited’s current CEO’s entry in his life forms the rest of the story.

Bheeshma Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Venky Kudumula has given complete justice to the script. He has assured to pass on the social message about organic farming and farmers in a smooth and the engaging way that the audience can connect it with ease without making it look over the top.

Bheeshma Movie Review: Star Performance

Nithiin: Not even for a moment it felt that he was away from the big screen for 1.5 years. Nithiin who is making his comeback after a long gap had a lot to offer with his character Bheeshma Prasad. Be it with his lover boy image, comic timing, fight sequences or dance steps the actor has sure-shot won hearts of cine-goers.

Rashmika: The actress who is mostly donning roles of sweet, chirpy, bubbly roles had a surprise in store for fans and movie lovers with her character Chaithra. Rashmika was seen in a complete new image, as she portrayed the role of a young ambitious, career-oriented and independent girl, unlike the one which she played in her first release of the year Sarileru Neekevvaru. Thus proving that if given a right opportunity she is open to play different characters and not just the bubbly and cute roles for which she is already quite popular all across.

Vennela Kishore: Every time the versatile actor made his presence on big screen he made sure to leave the audience laugh their hearts out. Vennela Kishore with his quirky one-liners, and with his witty humour had the audience go crazy with laughter. As the audience loved and cheered each time he appeared on the big screen.the

Jisshu Sengupta: The Bengali actor who plays an antagonist in this Telugu film with his sharp and devilish character had everyone hooked to their seat. The talented actor who plays the CEO of Field Science Group company, a competitor of Bheeshma Organic Pvt Limited, with his wicked tricks to bring down his arch-rival pulled off his role perfectly in the film.

Bheeshma Movie Review: Direction, Music

Venky Kudumula stays true to the expectations of the audience post delivering a successful film in form of his debut directorial Chalo which released in 2018. The cine-goers had in a lot of expectation from him right from the word go when the film was announced to its first teaser, and the trailer which was unveiled early this week. And he has quite successfully handled what cine-goers wanted from him i.e an out-and-out family entertainer.

Talking about the music, just like every Indian film irrespective of languages, songs too have played an important role to draw audience to the theatres. The songs and its visualization on big screens was an indeed a treat especially the two songs Sara Sari and Super Cute, both which are romantic tracks.

While Sara Sari had beautiful green backdrop of green and adorable village fields, Super Cute had gorgeous and breathtaking locations from Europe.

Bheeshma Movie Review: The Last Word

A Perfect entertainer with an important lesson which you won’t regret watching with your friends and family this Mahashivratri weekend.

Three Stars.

Bheeshma Trailer

Bheeshma releases on 21st February 2020.

Share with us your experience of watching Bheeshma.