WWE Star AJ Styles Takes A Dig At CM Punk: “Not Going To React To People Saying Stupid Things”

Both AJ Styles and CM Punk are amongst the most loved WWE figures across the globe. They have a lot of contrasting traits but one thing is for sure, both have excelled in whatever they do. While Styles is best with wrestling skills, there’s no competition to Punk’s mic skills.

Even though both AJ Styles and CM Punk haven’t faced each other in WWE, the duo has lately indulged in a war of words. Recently, Punk bashed Styles for keeping a mum over the killing of George Floyd. He replied (now deleted) to a fan, who questioned Styles’ silence by tagging Punk.

Addressing the same, AJ Styles has a subtle comeback for Punk. While talking to Times Of India, he said, “I will not react at all coming from a guy like that I don’t have any respect anyway. It doesn’t really matter. Look, my job as a performer is to perform and get the mind off all the things that have happened throughout the world. I am not going to react to people saying ridiculous and stupid things.”

Well, that truly makes up for a sensible reply!

Meanwhile, in a recently released WWE exclusive, Break It Down, AJ Styles credited John Cena for making him the phenomenal one. He had his feud with John during 2016. He praised John by quoting, “Being in the same ring with him, made AJ Styles”.

