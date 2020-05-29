WWE: Seth Rollins Breaks Silence On Roman Reigns’ Extended Absence From The Ring

The ‘Big Dog’ Roman Reigns has been missing from the action for almost three months in order to protect himself and his children from the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, his Shield brother Seth Rollins finally opened up about Roman’s decision to stay away from the WWE.

Roman Reigns pulled out of his WrestleMania 36 match. He was supposed to compete against Goldberg for the Universal Championship and hasn’t returned to the ring since. Roman Reigns had revealed that he didn’t compete at Wrestlemania 36 as he needed to stay at home with his family as his wife, Galina Becker, had just given birth to their second set of twins. Recently, Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins broke his silence on Roman’s extended absence from the ring.

In an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins spoke about his dear friend’s long absence from WWE, he said – “Oh yeah. They’re just turning out twins, man. This is their second set of twins now, which is crazy to me. I’ve never met anyone that had two sets of twins back-to-back”.

Rollins added – “I was fortunate to get the news a while back, and it was nice to see him come out and explain why he’s been taking time off. He’s got five kids running around at home, and he’s trying to help the wife out and make sure everybody’s safe. It’s awesome. It seems like everybody is getting in on the new kid thing these days”.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins’ girlfriend and fellow WWE star Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy two weeks ago on Monday Night Raw.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!