WWE: Owen Hart’s Widow Martha Hart Forgives The Company But Won’t Entertain The Hall Of Fame

Late wrestler Owen Hart died on May 23, 1999, due to an equipment malfunction which made him fall on top of the ring from the height of 70 feet. Owen was dressed as the Blue Blazer and was supposed to make his entrance from top of the rafters but unfortunately, things took a horrible turn that led to his death. Ironically, the pay per view where this incident took place was called Over The Edge. Now 21 years after his death, Owen’s widow Martha Hart finally forgives WWE in the new Dark Side Of The Ring documentary.

Owen’s tragic death will be the subject of Tuesday night’s season finale of Vice TV’s “Dark Side of the Ring,” for which Martha Hart was interviewed. Martha says that she still feels sad that WWE’S chairman Vince McMahon continued the show that night after Owen’s death. Martha revealed that she doesn’t hold grudges with WWE anymore but will never let Owen be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Martha said: “I honestly could not be happier with the story that Dark Side of the Ring has told”. It is a story that I’ve wanted to tell for a long time, and it’s everything that I wished it would be. And I was really happy that they were able to show the type of person that Owen was behind the curtain, for people to see what an incredible dad and husband he was, and his personality, that really shines through”.

Martha sued WWE twice following Owen’s tragedy, on this Jerry McDevitt once told CBS Sports – “The reality is, we’ve never told our side of the story of what happened — at least not outside of court. We told it in court, but when she talks about the way the lawsuit unfolded over the years, it really isn’t accurate what she’s saying. “What she did whenever this happened is, she hired a lawyer in Kansas City who we caught essentially trying to fix the judicial selection process to get a judge that was more to their liking. We caught them and went all the way to the Missouri Supreme Court. The Missouri Supreme Court said, ‘No, no, no. We’re not going to let that happen.’ They essentially appointed an independent judge to come in from outside of Kansas City to oversee the proceedings. We were basically trying to find out what happened that night. Martha was not even remotely interested in finding out what happened that night; she just wanted to use it as a vehicle to beat up a business that she didn’t like that her husband was in, the wrestling business”.

Despite forgiving WWE, Martha won’t allow them to induct Owen into the Hall of Fame, she told CBS Sports – “They don’t even have a Hallway of Fame. It doesn’t exist. There’s nothing. It’s a fake entity. There’s nothing real or tangible. It’s just an event they have to make money. They put it on TV and have a celebration, and it’s just so ridiculous. I would never even entertain it. It’s garbage”.

Owen achieved many accolades during his in-ring career, he was a two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWF European Champion, and a four-time WWF World Tag Team Champion, as well as the 1994 WWF King of the Ring.

