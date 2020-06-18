WWE: Not John Cena But CM Punk Was Supposed To Win 2008’s Royal Rumble? 

The straight edge society superstar, CM Punk, is one of the greatest from WWE if mic skills are considered. Thanks to his blunt opinions, Punk still has a loyal set of fans despite staying away from the ring. Known for stirring the newsroom, Punk is once again grabbing the eyeballs for his shocking revelation connected to John Cena.

Every WWE fan must be aware of the ovation John Cena got after his return in 2008’s Royal Rumble. We can still recall that surprised face of Triple H. Not just the game but even we got surprised as the doctor of thuganomics made a miraculous return post his injury of the pectoral muscle. He further went onto win the 30-men Royal Rumble. Now, regarding the same, CM Punk has made a shocking statement.

Recently, during his appearance at WWE Backstage, CM Punk stated, “I was supposed to win. I was supposed to win that Royal Rumble, then John Cena comes back after three months from a torn pec. Thanks a lot, John.” A few days ago, he also gave his opinions on Randy Orton v. Edge’s match at Backlash.

Punk said, “It’s too subjective a label. ‘Greatest Match of All Time’! What’s the greatest single of all time music-wise? What’s the greatest band of all time? What’s the greatest car of all time? Everybody is going to have a different opinion,” reports Wrestling Inc.

CM Punk stated that by giving such a title like Greatest Match of All Time, the company is putting pressure on the performers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!